Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Latest News King Saha offers to help producer Didi
Latest News

King Saha offers to help producer Didi

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Kampala Sun Writer

Singer and Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) presidential candidate, King Saha (Mansur Ssemanda) has pledged to reach out to embattled producer Didi.

Recently Didi appeared in several interviews visibly in a very worrying state crying out for help. His heart

The producer attributed his collapse to the Uganda government seizing his studio equipment, following his arrest over masterminding a raunchy song dubbed “Ensolo Yange” by “Panadol W’abasajja” in 2014.

Being one of the people that nurtured his career over a decade back, King Saha felt compelled to help Didi upon crossing paths with the producer’s interviews making rounds on social media.

King Saha added that he has already dispatched his team, to locate Didi in an effort to elevate his well-being.

At his peak, Didi produced some of the biggest bangers including Eddy Kenzo’s Stamina, Coco Finger’s Emikono Wagulu, Gift of Kado’s Traffic Man Officer, Sizzaman’s Mafalanga among many other hit songs.

.

You may also like

Don’t be like your father- Zuena to her children

Why Frank Gashumba wants a low-key wedding

Cindy Sanyu treated to surprise baby shower

Police releases Easter holiday security guidelines

Kafa Coh, The Girl in The Yellow Jumper dominate the iKon awards

Singer Alien Skin nearly thumps gossip guru Kayz

Haruna Mubiru disbands Kream Production

I can’t turn my back on Islam like Chameleone- Madrat

Blogger Ritah Kaggwa secures scholarship for Bruno K’s love child

Journalist Charles Odongtho touted for ‘big things’ at OPM

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.