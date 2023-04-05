King Saha offers to help producer Didi

By Kampala Sun Writer

Singer and Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) presidential candidate, King Saha (Mansur Ssemanda) has pledged to reach out to embattled producer Didi.

Recently Didi appeared in several interviews visibly in a very worrying state crying out for help. His heart

The producer attributed his collapse to the Uganda government seizing his studio equipment, following his arrest over masterminding a raunchy song dubbed “Ensolo Yange” by “Panadol W’abasajja” in 2014.

Being one of the people that nurtured his career over a decade back, King Saha felt compelled to help Didi upon crossing paths with the producer’s interviews making rounds on social media.

King Saha added that he has already dispatched his team, to locate Didi in an effort to elevate his well-being.

At his peak, Didi produced some of the biggest bangers including Eddy Kenzo’s Stamina, Coco Finger’s Emikono Wagulu, Gift of Kado’s Traffic Man Officer, Sizzaman’s Mafalanga among many other hit songs.

.