King Saha, Nwagi to headline Kassim Ouma boxing match

By Ivan Kabuye

It will be a rumble in Kampala on Boxing Day, December 26.

Germany-based Ugandan boxer Kassim Ouma ‘The Dream’ will enter the ring for the second time in his own country to showcase his boxing skills.

His last fight in Uganda was in 1999, knocking out the then unstoppable featherweight Muhamad Kayongo during that year’s national boxing Open Championship in Lugogo

Twenty-two years on, ‘The Dream’ returns home for his first-ever professional fight in Uganda, his third on the continent.

Ouma, a IBF Junior Middle Weight World Champion, will face the Kenyan African Boxing Union Champion, Rayton Okwiri, in a 10-round match.

The duo will dare each other in a vicious title hunt that is being billed by the promoters who include Stephen Sembuya Magulu.

Rayton’s last fight was in October 2021 when he knocked out John Serunjogu of Uganda in a middleweight non-title fight held in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania.

King Saha and Winnie Nwagi will be headline artistes as the two fighters face each other in the ring.

“We want Ouma’s fight to motivate a lot of our young Ugandan boxers and also to show people that boxing is a game, not violence as many people see them as thugs. It is high time to also show the young lads that one can make a living in boxing,” said Magulu.

There will be other co-main fights for Title Tune-up, Abu Regional Title, and National Title, where Ugandan fighters will be tussling it out.