King Saha explains why he changed concert date, venue

By Mariam Nakalema

King Saha’s concert dates have been very hard to predict. At the beginning of 2023, he announced that he would hold a concert on February 14, 2023.

He, however, fell sick at the time, and the concert was pushed. Around the same time, Saha released a banger dubbed ‘Ebiseera Ebyo’ and decided that it would be the theme for his concert, which he then scheduled for early 2024.

He chose January 26, 2024, at the Lugogo Cricket Oval and called upon all his fans to save the date and plan to attend.

Now, he has changed the concert dates for the third time. King Saha, real name Mansur Ssemanda, says his concert dubbed “Ebiseera Ebyo” will happen on Friday, December 8, 2023, at Hotel Africana.

During a press conference held at Hotel Africana on Wednesday, Saha said it has always been his dream to have a concert at Hotel Africana, and when the availability of the venue was communicated to him, it informed his decision to reschedule the concert backwards.

Flanked by the veteran saxophonist Moses Matovu of the Afrigo band and B2C singers, Saha was bullish about filling up the venue.

“When the availability of the venue was communicated to me, I said, Why not? I have always wanted to perform for my fans at Hotel Africana. It is happening this year. My concert, Ebiseera Ebyo, should crown the year in concerts,” Saha said at a press conference.

Saha, who has partnered with Vision Group’s Bukedde TV and Radio, was grateful for the partnership. “I am with the right partners as regards publicity. Let me concentrate on studio time because that is what I understand best,” he said.

At the same press conference, Afrigo’s Moses Matovu lambasted the idea of music battles, which have preoccupied many minds since the successful Sheebah-Cindy battle at the Kololo ceremonial grounds.

“I think music battles are done by selfish promoters. These battles will not grow the industry. They only benefit a few people. If promoters want to grow the industry, they should organise music festivals,” he said.

Ebiseera Ebyo will be King Saha’s fourth concert in his illustrious career.