King Saha dares Kenzo to battle

By Ahmad Muto

Singer King Saha, the vice-president of the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA), has challenged the president of the Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF), Eddy Kenzo, to a battle.

In a viral clip, Saha is seen taunting Kenzo over his statement in September, saying whoever wanted to battle him should consider the host country being Senegal or Colombia.

“I heard this person who said there is no singer that can handle him here in a battle unless it is in Ghana. I am here. Should we go to Ghana? My brother, you are not any better than anyone,” Saha said.

The develoment comes after singers Sheebah and Cindy having a successful battle at Kololo Independence Grounds on September 15, 2023.

It is worth noting that the two women started bickering long before the formation of UMA, where Cindy is president and UNMF, where Sheebah is a vice-president.