King Saha changes his concert venue, date

By Mariam Nakalema 

Singer King Saha has changed the date and venue for his Ebiseera Ebyo concert that had been scheduled for January 26, 2024 at Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala. 

The Zakayo singer took to his social media platforms today, September 27, to relay the news.

“Big announcement. Due to public demand, the Ebiseera Ebyo concert will be the last concert of 2023, new dates: Friday, December 8, 2023, new venue: Hotel Africana… Save the date,” stated Saha, real name Mansour Ssemanda.

Rumours have been circulating that he was forced to implement the changes as the music battle between Jose Chameleone and Bebe Cool has been allegedly scheduled for January 26, 2024 at Kololo Independence Grounds.

The Hotel Africana concert will be Saha’s fourth. He is also seeking a battle with Eddy Kenzo.

Battles have become battles following the highly successful Cindy/Sheebah one at Kololo Independence Grounds on September 15, 2023.

