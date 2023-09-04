King Saha celebrates 34th birthday at Gravity’s ‘Okwepicha’ concert

By Dickson Ndugwa

Mansour Ssemanda aka King Saha celebrated his 34th birthday at fellow singer Gravity Omutujju’s Okwepicha concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval, Kampala on September 2, 2023.

After Gravity Omutujju, real name Gereson Wabuyi, sang Winner, he invited King Saha to join him on stage. As the Okwepicha singer hugged Saha, he hailed him for supporting him.

Saha then performed his song Ebiseera Ebyo before moving onto Gravity’s Zakayo, a diss song about the his nemesis, singer Bebe Cool.

Afterwards, he asked the DJ to reduce the volume of the music as the birthday cake was brought.

King Saha (in red) cutting his 34th birthday cake with Gravity Omutujju on stage at the ‘Okwepicha’ concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval on September 2, 2023. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

Gravity joined him on stage to cut the cake. Since the cake was small, only the revellers at the front got to have a taste of it.

The duo also sarcastically wished Bebe Cool a happy 46th birthday, which was celebrated at H20 Lounge and Restaurant, Kololo on September 1, 2023.

Saha later continued singing Zakayo song before Gravity took over.