King Saha cancels ‘Zakayo’ show on health grounds

By Hussein Kiganda

Singer King Saha’s (Mansur Ssemanda) show dubbed Zakayo, which was supposed to take place at Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala on February 14, has been cancelled.

The Hullo Hullo singer was rushed to Nakasero hospital on December 28, 2022 following an unnamed illness.

Talking about his health condition after he was discharged, Saha revealed that doctors had told him to rest.

Talking on behalf of KT Promotions (an event-organising company), media personality Eddie Sendi confirmed the cancellation of the Zakayo show. 

“We sat together with him and agreed that the show should be cancelled because of his health condition. The medicine he takes makes him weak, so the doctors told him to take some rest and, therefore, he cannot perform at any show,” he said.

Sendi added that it would also require time to promote the show yet the agreed event is a few weeks away.

He promised that the promotions company would announce new dates once the artiste fully recovers.

