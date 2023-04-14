Friday, April 14, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News King Saha attacks Cindy again
Top News

King Saha attacks Cindy again

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Joan Murungi

King Saha has again accused singer Cindy Sanyu, the president of Uganda Musicians Association (UMA), of doing nothing for musicians. He said even when some musicians complained about her, nothing has changed.

“We don’t believe in her because she has done nothing for us. Go and ask most of the known musicians what she has done for them. I only see her pregnant. That is what annoys me,” he said.

King Saha revealed that he hasn’t yet given up on his plans of contesting for UMA presidency.

“I still have my files in my office. Voting was put on hold. If it resumes, I will still stand for the position. I don’t want to cause chaos. Being stubborn in the music industry doesn’t work,” he said.

In 2022, the UMA electoral commission held an electronic voting process for UMA presidency, where Cindy emerged the winner. However, King Saha, who had contested for the same position, rubbished the results, claiming that the election was rigged.

He also claimed that the voting system wasn’t authentic. This prompted the UMA electoral commission to cancel whatever was generated from the voting process.

It revealed that a fresh date for the election would be announced, but up to now, nothing has been done.

You may also like

Netflix execs thought ‘The Girl in the Yellow Jumper’ was not Ugandan...

Alien Skin’s music is good, King Saha adds voice to Bobi Wine’s

Explore West tourism campaign kicks off in high gear

Scandal: Kadaga to pay for iron sheets

Alimpa expounds on why he missed show in Kinoni

Zahara Toto’s ex Don Solo wanted in Kenya

OPM Permanent Secretary Keith Muhakanizi dies in Italy — Govt

Murder or natural death? Police probe death of KIU law student

Engagement to Nini was fake, says former Big Brother Naija housemate Saga

Ziza Bafana apologises over failure to perform at Easter shows

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.