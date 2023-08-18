King Saha appointed UMA vice-president  

By Mariam Nakalema

The president of the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA), Cindy Sanyu, has today, August 18, announced Mansour Semanda (King Saha) as the vice-president of UMA at their offices at the National Theatre in Kampala.

This came after the vice-president, Hanson Baliruno, joined rival Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF), where he was given the position of chief whip.

With the turn of events, it seems King Saha and Cindy have buried the hatchet, at least for now.

In 2022, the UMA electoral commission held an electronic voting process for the UMA presidency, where Cindy emerged the winner. However, King Saha, who had contested for the same position, rubbished the results, claiming that the election was rigged.

In previous interviews and social media, King Saha accused Cindy of doing nothing for musicians. He said even when some musicians complained about her, nothing changed.

“We don’t believe in her because she has done nothing for us. Go and ask most of the known musicians what she has done for them. I only see her pregnant. That is what annoys me,” he said.

Uganda Musicians Association president Cindy Sanyu announcing singer King Saha as the UMA vice-president at the National Theatre on August 18, 2023. Video by Mariam Nakalema

King Saha revealed that he hadn’t yet given up on his plans of contesting for the UMA presidency.

“I still have my files in my office. Voting was put on hold. If it resumes, I will still stand for the position. I don’t want to cause chaos. Being stubborn in the music industry doesn’t work,” he said.

Much as King Saha was not in the UNMF, he is not the only UMA member, who ‘strayed’ that Cindy has welcomed back.

In July, singer Phina Mugerwa Masanyalaze, who had apparently left UMA for UNMF, stated that she was not in the federation much as she had been given the position of spokesperson.

On Thursday, July 20, 2023, while speaking at the National Theatre in Kampala, Phina said she was ready to resume her administrative duties with UMA, where she was the secretary. She explained that she did not understand what the federation was up to and decided not to join them. Cindy welcomed her with open arms.