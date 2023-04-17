King Oyo makes 31 years

By Alfred Byenkya

The king of Toro Kingdom, Rukirabasaija Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, has made 31 years.

He was born on April 16, 1992 to King Patrick David Mathew Kaboyo Olimi III and Queen Best Kemigisa Kaboyo.

Kemigisa took to social media to congratulate Oyo for being a good leader despite taking the throne at a young age.

“On this special day, I wish His Majesty King OYO a happy birthday. Thank you for being a shining example of what a good leader should be. May this new year of your life bring you and the Tooro Kingdom greater achievements and blessings,” she said.

Oyo became the 12th ruler of the 180-year-old Kingdom of Toro when he was only three years old in 1995.

The death of his father in 1995 meant the Crown Prince had to assume the role of king as a toddler.

On September 12, 1995, Oyo was crowned king amid jubilation.