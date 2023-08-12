King Micheal bows to pressure, adjusts concert dates

By Hussein Kiganda

In response to mounting pressure stemming from the impending showdown between singing sensations Sheebah Kalungi and Cinderella Sanyu, dancehall sensation Micheal Mugwanya also known as King Micheal has altered his concert schedule.

Originally slated for September 15, 2023, at Lugogo Cricket Oval, King Micheal’s concert will now take place on September 17, 2023, at the Lido Beach in Entebbe, a location with special significance to him as it inspired his hit track “Lido lido.”

During an interview, King Micheal disclosed that he received counsel from his mother to reconsider both the date and venue of his concert for optimal results. The artist also acknowledged that he had been subjected to threats, urging him to reschedule his event to make way for the much-anticipated duel between Cindy and Sheebah.

He shared that this alteration entails a financial setback of approximately 160 million shillings, a substantial amount that raises concerns about his ability to repay the loans he secured to facilitate the concert’s preparation.

“I consulted with my mother and she wisely advised me to secure an alternative date and venue. It’s disheartening to face the reality of losing over Sh160m; , funds that are irrecoverable,” he lamented.

“My life has taken an unexpected turn. I’ve encountered unsettling threats and fears for my safety have gripped me. Two decades of dedication to my craft as King Micheal—how do I address my loyal fans after investing a year into promotion? The financial burden of this show’s arrangements has compelled me to seek substantial loans,” he elaborated.

He extended his heartfelt apologies to his devoted fans, who had eagerly anticipated his performance at Cricket Oval and Luwero on September 15th, commemorating his remarkable 20-year journey as King Micheal. Instead, he warmly invited them to congregate at Lido Beach on September 17th for a day centered around familial bonds. The artist assured his followers that he had curated an array of engaging activities for their enjoyment.