Friday, March 17, 2023
King Michael to hold concert at Lugogo

by Editorial Team
By Alfred Byenkya

King Michael has joined the list of artistes that will be organising concerts at Lugogo Cricket Oval this year.

He said his show will take place on September 15.

“Let me take this opportunity to let you know that I have confirmed the date of my concert and the venue. I and my big sponsors can’t wait to celebrate with you that day,” King Michael said in an Instagram post.

In September 2022, the dancehall artiste launched his music album at a listeners’ party he organised at Cubana Lounge, Munyonyo.

The show was sponsored and organised by Mariam Mutakubwa of Biggie Events. Biggie Events also organised Jose Chameleone’s Gwanga Mujje concert.

Micheal said he needed a music album launch before holding a big concert because he never had new songs on the market because of the impact of COVID-19 on the entertainment industry.

Before the COVID-19 lockdown, Michael tried organising a show at Freedom City, but the turn-out was low.

He blamed this on partisan politics, which divided his fan base, but vowed to reorganise himself and come back to the music scene later.

