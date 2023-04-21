King Michael ends own beef with Bebe Cool

By Alfred Byenkya

Dancehall artiste King Michael has come back to lick his wounds following his beef with Gagamel International singer Bebe Cool.

King Michael said he wants Bebe Cool to support him in the preparations for his upcoming music show at Lugogo Cricket Oval, Kampala.

“I have been beefing Bebe Cool because he never believed in me as a musician. As a result, I have been missing out on deals that needed his endorsement. When I saw him helping Chameleone recently, I changed my mind and had to do my best to bury the beef I had with him,” he said in a recent television interview.

King Michael further said he has named the show 20 years of King Michael because he will be making 20 years in the music industry.

“I wanted a theme that would show my fans where I started from. The journey has been long from the time I upgraded from being a DJ to a career musician,” he added.