Kimbugwe crowned first Bell CEO, wins car

By Nicholas Oneal

Abu Sufian Kimbugwe aka Son of Faridah has been crowned the Bell Chief Enjoyments Officer (CEO), winning himself a new Renault KWID.

After 90 days of the campaign, the search for the best, most entertaining, engaging and influential university student came to an end with a colourful grand finale at the Motiv in Industrial Area, Kampala on August 19.

Besides Kimbugwe, the other finalists were Linus Sydenny, Watson Awemukama, Keith Katureebe, Herbert Eonu, and Tevin Ariho.

To win the competition, the contestants pulled crowds in their respective enjoyment zone and showcased and defended their grand enjoyment ideas that included a camping experience, a tattoo experience, an art pop-up.

Even the afternoon rain could not stop revellers from turning up for the sundowner experience to give support to their loved ones.

The arrival of judges like singer Vinka, CEO Zeus the Agency Jeff Amanya, and Matilda Babuleka, the head of beer at Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL), spiced up the day as they interacted with the contestants during the cocktail reception.

Speaking at the grand finale, Kimbugwe thanked everyone who was part of his journey during the Bell CEO search and expressed his delight at being crowned Bell Chief Enjoyment Officer.

Attendees were treated to the unlimited free Mpola Lager at the different points around the venue, roasted meat, and a variety of Bell cocktails from certified mixologists.

Performances from Wonder JR, Lynda Dane, Dj Ali Breezy, and Vinka keep the crowd engaged as the judges evaluated the finalists.

Besides, a car, Kimbugwe won assorted Bell goodies. Each of the participants is to become a brand influencer for a period of one year and eligible ones stand employment opportunities at Uganda Breweries Limited.