‘Kikenke’ song is not about Alien Skin, Pallaso says

By Mariam Nakalema

Singer Pallaso has denied that his latest song dubbed Kikenke is about his rival, Alien Skin aka Kimenke.

Kimenke and Kikenke both mean alien in Luganda.

Pallaso, real name Pius Mayanja, physically attacked Alien Skin (Patrick Mulwana) in Makindye in May, accusing him of interrupting his Love Fest Concert rehearsals. This set off a chain of events, culminating in the two having concerts on the same day – Love Fest Concert and Sitya Danger Concert on June 9.

The two artistes have never reconciled.

“People think I was directing the song Kikenke to Alien Skin, which is not right despite the fact that we had some misunderstandings. The song is all about people’s life experiences. I am an artiste. I just create what I see in people’s daily life,” Pallaso stated.

He was speaking at singer Zex Bilangilangi’s show at at Zoe grounds Lugogo on August 26, 2023, where he also performed.