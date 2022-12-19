Kigampala Festival flops as organiser vows to bring it back bigger and better

By Mariam Nakalema

The Kigampala Festival at Lugogo Cricket Oval on December 17, 2022 ended up flopping, as only a handful of guests turned up for it.

Kigampala is joint culture entertainment festival, bringing together Rwanda and Uganda.

Some of the guests were heard saying the event was expensive, which they gave as the reason for the poor turnout. Entrance was sh50,000 per person.

Performers at Kigampala Festival at Lugogo Cricket Oval on December 17, 2022. Photo by Mariam Nakalema

Paul Mulangira, the lead organiser, agreed that the event was a flop, promising to return bigger and better.

“However much the event was a loss, it has taught me a lesson on whom I should deal with next time. My friends, I assure you that Kigampala will come back next year, same place. I want to make the show as big as Roast and Rhyme,“ he said.

Besides Rwandan singer Bruce Melodie, some of the other artistes who were expected to grace Kigampala included Ray G, Levixone, The Ben and Lydia Jazmine.