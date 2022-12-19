Monday, December 19, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Kigampala Festival flops as organiser vows to bring it back bigger and better
Top News

Kigampala Festival flops as organiser vows to bring it back bigger and better

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Mariam Nakalema

The Kigampala Festival at Lugogo Cricket Oval on December 17, 2022 ended up flopping, as only a handful of guests turned up for it.

Kigampala is joint culture entertainment festival, bringing together Rwanda and Uganda.

Some of the guests were heard saying the event was expensive, which they gave as the reason for the poor turnout. Entrance was sh50,000 per person.    

Performers at Kigampala Festival at Lugogo Cricket Oval on December 17, 2022. Photo by Mariam Nakalema

Paul Mulangira, the lead organiser, agreed that the event was a flop, promising to return bigger and better.

“However much the event was a loss, it has taught me a lesson on whom I should deal with next time. My friends, I assure you that Kigampala will come back next year, same place. I want to make the show as big as Roast and Rhyme,“ he said. 

Besides Rwandan singer Bruce Melodie, some of the other artistes who were expected to grace Kigampala included Ray G, Levixone, The Ben and Lydia Jazmine.

You may also like

Producer Bomba takes new musical direction

We want children as soon as possible, Acram’s siblings tell Kulthum

Sheikh advises Kulthum to carry, bathe husband Acram to spice love life

PICTORIAL: Open Mic Festival rocks Gulu City

MP Okabe road crash: Mother collapses on receiving news of son’s death

An-Known Prosper releases video for ‘Mutima’

Serere MP Okabe, wife die in road accident

Talent search organisation unveils musicians at end-of-year party

PICTORIAL: Acram Gumisiriza weds Dr Kulthum Nabunya

ASFAs: The good, the bad and the ugly

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.