Khaligraph trolls Diamond Platnumz over casket gimmick

By Ahmad Muto

In a bid to stretch the boundaries of his creativity, Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz on Sunday, September 10, took to the stage in a casket for his performance at the Wasafi Festival.

The stage was littered with skeletons, while the performers donned costumes mimicking the grim reaper and carried the casket containing Diamond to the stage with lamps to complete the idea of a funeral.

“Diamond emerged from it to open his performance, leaving the crowd in attendance in awe in Ruangwa, Lindi, Tanzania. Coming out of the casket was an insane experience last night, was scared as in there!” he wrote on Instagram.

However, Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones, who has for weeks now taunted Tanzanian rappers accusing them of failing the hip hop genre and daring them to respond to him with diss songs, took the opportunity to mock the Bongo Flava star.

He told the My Baby singer he is priding in a stage stunt he conceptualised and pulled off six years ago, and didn’t respect the originality.

Khaligraph hogged headlines after he showed up on stage for a performance in a casket at the Jameson Connects Kenya 2017 Experience concert at Uhuru Gardens in Kenya.