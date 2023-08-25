Friday, August 25, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Entertainment Khaligraph Jones dares Tanzanian rappers to battle
Entertainment

Khaligraph Jones dares Tanzanian rappers to battle

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Looks like the music and concert battles this year aren’t just confined to Uganda, a spill-over effect now has the neighbours – Kenya and Tanzania – poking each other.

Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones has challenged Tanzanian rappers to a battle to enable them revive their rap genre that he claims is on life support.

He said if not, he will remain the best rapper in his native Kenya and neighbouring Tanzania.

The Yego star even gave them an ultimatum of 24 hours for the rappers to respond by recording and releasing diss tracks, suggesting if they fail, he takes over their rap genre.

“TZ rap was dead except for lunya, Mex and few others. The rest are doing amapiano, record diss tracks before I attack everyone… failure to which I will come and launch an attack and I will take over the whole Tanzania rap industry and I will be the best rapper in Tanzania just like I am in Kenya and Nigeria,” he wrote on social media.

As much as some of his fans agreed Tanzanian artistes generally avoid rap, the 24 hours ended without a single diss track. However, singer Harmonize took a stand on their behalf. He accused Khaligraph of mocking Tanzanian rappers yet he got all his inspiration from there, and went ahead to invoke Tanzanian rapper Professor Jay.

Khaligraph his yet to respond to Harmonize.

You may also like

BBNaija: Tolanibaj rejects Neo’s decision to break up with her

Eddy Kenzo includes Coco Finger on album out of pity

Salvado defends Champion Gudo from parents of Kampala Parents School

Jinja mayor, RCC to fight anyone against this year’s Nyege Nyege

Grace Khan, Kid Dee involved in scuffle over baby paternity allegations

In my 22 years in the media, I regret one story about...

Ghetto Kids, Levixone, Azawi nominated in inaugural Trace Awards

Alien Skin’s stand on Champion Gudo’s education divides public

Fans thrilled by Optional Allan at Mulago boy second edition

Alien Skin’s South Africa show cancelled

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.