Khaligraph Jones dares Tanzanian rappers to battle

By Ahmad Muto

Looks like the music and concert battles this year aren’t just confined to Uganda, a spill-over effect now has the neighbours – Kenya and Tanzania – poking each other.

Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones has challenged Tanzanian rappers to a battle to enable them revive their rap genre that he claims is on life support.

He said if not, he will remain the best rapper in his native Kenya and neighbouring Tanzania.

The Yego star even gave them an ultimatum of 24 hours for the rappers to respond by recording and releasing diss tracks, suggesting if they fail, he takes over their rap genre.

“TZ rap was dead except for lunya, Mex and few others. The rest are doing amapiano, record diss tracks before I attack everyone… failure to which I will come and launch an attack and I will take over the whole Tanzania rap industry and I will be the best rapper in Tanzania just like I am in Kenya and Nigeria,” he wrote on social media.

As much as some of his fans agreed Tanzanian artistes generally avoid rap, the 24 hours ended without a single diss track. However, singer Harmonize took a stand on their behalf. He accused Khaligraph of mocking Tanzanian rappers yet he got all his inspiration from there, and went ahead to invoke Tanzanian rapper Professor Jay.

Khaligraph his yet to respond to Harmonize.