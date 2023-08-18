Friday, August 18, 2023
Khalifa Aganaga gets nine-year Canada visa
Celebrity News

Khalifa Aganaga gets nine-year Canada visa

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Alfred Byenkya

Dancehall artiste Khalifa Aganaga aka Sadat Mukibi has acquired a nine-year Canada visa that will enable him travel in and out of the country for that period of time.

“I would like to tell my fans, especially Ugandans, that I have secured a nine years’ Canada visa. This is the best opportunity I have got since joining the music industry 15 years ago,” he said in a recent television interview.

Khalifa Aganaga revealed that he has, however, been delayed from travelling because he is studying at Victoria University

“When I graduate from Victoria University this year with a degree in digital marketing, I will now be free to travel to Canada whenever I want because this visa is good, especially for people like who are interested in doing business in various goods and services,” he said.

When asked about whether he will go to Canada for good, he said he is not sure because he is still an active musician.

Recently, vice-chancellor Dr. Lawrence Muganga, said all the artistes that got scholarships at the university will be graduating before the end of 2023.

He said sponsoring artistes is one of the ways of giving back to the community, where the university operates. 

