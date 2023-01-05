Thursday, January 5, 2023
Khalid Aucho extends tenure with Tanzania’s Yanga SC

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ahmad Muto

Uganda Cranes’ midfielder Khalid Aucho has extended his stay with Tanzanian side Young Africans Football Club (Yanga SC) until next year.


He shared the news online with a photo posing with his shirt and the caption: “To my yanga fans, you still got me until 2024. Allah 1st.”

Aucho was congratulated by former Cranes’ goalkeeper and captain Denis Onyango, and midfielder Farouk Miya plus his fans. 


Aucho joined Yanga SC in 2021 as a free agent after his three-year contract with Egyptian side Misr El Makkasa ended, following the climax of the Egyptian Premier League season of 2020/21.

His debut for the Uganda Cranes came in 2013 during the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup against Rwanda at the Nyayo National Stadium in Kenya.


The 29-year-old has rich credentials, having locally played for Water FC and Jinja Hippos. Tusker FC and Gor Mahia, both in Kenya; Churchill Brothers in India; Red Star Belgrade and OFK Beograd in Serbia.

He made news in March 2021 after he refused to board the means of transport that FUFA organised to pick him from the Entebbe International Airport to the team camp is Kisaasi, Kampala.

For that, Aucho got dismissed from the national team for failing to adhere to the code of conduct until August 2022 when he was recalled ahead of the World Cup qualifiers. 

