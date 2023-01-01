Kenzo’s manager speaks out on singer’s social media presence

By Ahmad Muto

Speaking to The Kampala Sun, Grammy award nominee, singer Eddy Kenzo’s manager Martin ‘Beta’ Muhumuza noted that the Sitya Loss hitmaker has actually had a Facebook fan page for about a decade and an Instagram page for about the same length of time. Both verified.

He was reacting to The New Vision’s Top 100 Celebrity list published on Friday, December 30, 2022 where the singer seats at number 18 sandwiched between Dancehall singer Apass at 17 and Vision Group’s DJ Shiru at 19.

Kenzo was advised to fix his social media presence because the efforts behind the list argued that they could not find his Instagram page, but reckoned that they were able to find his Facebook that didn’t exist last year. He was also tipped to change his social media team.

“Look, Eddy Kenzo has always had his page. The Facebook page has been there since 2013 or 2014 if I’m not mistaken. The Instagram page has also been there and public for that long,” he noted.

According to the methodology used to arrive at the complete list, social media played the major role. First, a survey that ran for two weeks saw readers vote for their faves. Those with the most votes formed the first category of 10 celebrities dubbed The readers’ choice, topped by Eddy Kenzo. Followed by Bebe Cool, Fik Fameica, Uncle Mo, Ykee Benda, B2C, Navio, Maurice Kirya, Toniks, Ffefe Bussi in that order.

The list, like any other list or award ceremony (even in Hollywood) has attracted mixed reactions online. There is a section that has argued that most people on the list don’t deserve to be on it, even some of those on it like fashion entrepreneur Sylvia Owori wondered why she was on it despite being off Kampala’s social circuit for a while.

However, worth noting is that nobody has complained about the methodology used because chances are high, not many bothered reading it before forming opinion basing on their subjective feelings and tastes.