Kenzo’s manager disagrees with Azawi on Uganda music

By Ahmad Muto

Weeks ago, singer Azawi claimed that Uganda is the continent’s test market for what has the potential musically of making it as a hit song, staying average of flopping. She argued that it is because Ugandans have exceptional taste in music.


“Uganda is a test market for African music. If your song is big here, it can be a hit anywhere. We just have good taste in music,” she wrote.

Media personality MC Kats agreed with her, saying for that reason, they once hosted a Nigerian artiste on their TV show that told them off air that Nigerian artistes come to Uganda in numbers because if they don’t, it is a sign they aren’t big back home.

However, Grammy award nominee Eddy Kenzo’s manager, Martin ‘Beta’ Muhumuza, begged to differ, stating that it is not true.

“Uganda itself has had a lot of hit songs that haven’t hit outside. If you don’t have 15 good songs out there from Uganda, you can’t say it is the test market. Everyone has their opinion, but personally, I don’t agree with it. If that was the case, then we would have many international hit songs because Ugandan artistes always have hit songs, but how many have crossed? So, I don’t think it is right,” he explained.

The year 2022 saw a number of Nigerian artistes perform here back to back – Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr, Dai Verse, Chike, Fireboy DML, Ruger (twice). Oxlade checked in, but did not perform at Jamaican Beenie man’s concert.

South Africa’s Costa Titch has also been here more than once. 

