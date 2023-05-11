Kenzo’s ‘Born In Africa’ video bags nomination in Caribbean Music Awards

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Edrisa Musuuza aka Eddy Kenzo is on cloud nine after receiving news of his nomination in the Caribbean Afro Music Awards for his version of late musician Philly Bongoley Lutaaya’s song, Born In Africa.

This is the third edition of the annual awards.

The Caribbean Afro Music Awards reward British and international talent from the musical genres of Afrobeat, reggae, dancehall, soca, reggaeton and gospel.

In February, Kenzo’s vocal abilities in Born In Africa were bashed on social media. However, the efforts he put in the video, where many tourist attractions in Uganda are shown, were appreciated.

The news of the song’s nomination in the awards has been first shared by Kenzo via his official social media platforms, which has excited his fans and followers.

“Our Born in Africa is nominated for the best video in Caribbean Afro music Awards,” Kenzo said.

The news comes after lawyers acting on behalf of the family of late Philly Bongoley Lutaaya issued a notice, warning those reproducing, publishing and broadcasting his work that legal action will be taken against them.

According to a press release issued on May 2, 2023, the lawyers from Nsereko, Mukalazi and Company Advocates, said they have been instructed by the family of the late Lutaaya to act on their behalf over infringement of his work.

Copyright infringement refers to the unauthorised use of works owned by a copyright holder who enjoys exclusive rights.

“This is to inform the general public that everyone who has been reproducing or using the works commercially on digital stores and platforms, performing the works in public, broadcasting the works on YouTube or similar platforms have been and is still infringing on the Copyright and Neighbouring Rights Act of 2006 and its regulations of 2010,” the lawyers said.