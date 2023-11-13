Monday, November 13, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Entertainment Kenzo, Zari, Spice Diana lose at African Entertainment Awards 2023
Entertainment

Kenzo, Zari, Spice Diana lose at African Entertainment Awards 2023

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alfred Byenkya

All Ugandans that were nominated for the African Entertainment Awards 2023 didn’t win any awards.

According to the list of 2023 winners, which was released on November 12, 2023, all eight nominees from the various categories lost the awards to Nigerian artists, groups, and entertainers.

Eddy Kenzo, who was nominated in the category of best artiste East, North, and South Africa, lost the award to Zimbabwean musician Jah Prayzah, while Spice Diana lost the award of best female artiste East, North, and South Africa to Gemma Griffiths, an Afropop artist from Zimbabwe.

Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan was beaten by Nigerian artiste WizKid for the award of best reality TV star and best dressed celebrity.

Ugandan music producer Nessim was beaten by a South African musician and record producer for the award of best music producer.

Nigerian-born Ghanian dancer Endurance Grand took the award for best dance group, for which Ghetto Kids, Masaka Kids Africana, and Fire K stars were nominated.

Nigerian music video director and cinematographer TG Omori won the award for best video director, which Ugandan video producer Sasha Vybes was nominated for.

Tanzanian artiste Harmonize was voted artiste of the year, and all the other awards in various categories were won by Nigerian artists, groups, and entertainers.

African Entertainment Awards (AEUSA) is a non-profit organisation co-founded in 2015 by Dominic Tamin, a Cameroonian-born US citizen, with a team of young pan-Africanists drawn from different parts of Africa and the Caribbean.

The organisation is currently headquartered in New Jersey, USA, with field offices in over 10 countries in Africa and the Caribbean.

You may also like

Stop showing VIP guests explicit content, filmmakers cautioned

Singer Spice Diana makes acting debut

Grammys 2024: What’s Eddy Kenzo, Jose Chameleone, GNL, & Vinka’s fate?

Nyege Nyege: Sho Madjozi crowns day three with a stellar performance 

President Museveni assures Nyege Nyege enthusiasts of safety

After Winnie Nwagi, Harmonize targets Kenyan socialite

Ragga Dee names artistes whose talent he groomed

Diamond didn’t okay release of song that got Mbosso banned

Are memes important to a film project?

WCB’s Mbosso banned from music production for three months

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.
error: Content is protected !!