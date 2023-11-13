Kenzo, Zari, Spice Diana lose at African Entertainment Awards 2023

By Alfred Byenkya

All Ugandans that were nominated for the African Entertainment Awards 2023 didn’t win any awards.

According to the list of 2023 winners, which was released on November 12, 2023, all eight nominees from the various categories lost the awards to Nigerian artists, groups, and entertainers.

Eddy Kenzo, who was nominated in the category of best artiste East, North, and South Africa, lost the award to Zimbabwean musician Jah Prayzah, while Spice Diana lost the award of best female artiste East, North, and South Africa to Gemma Griffiths, an Afropop artist from Zimbabwe.

Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan was beaten by Nigerian artiste WizKid for the award of best reality TV star and best dressed celebrity.

Ugandan music producer Nessim was beaten by a South African musician and record producer for the award of best music producer.

Nigerian-born Ghanian dancer Endurance Grand took the award for best dance group, for which Ghetto Kids, Masaka Kids Africana, and Fire K stars were nominated.

Nigerian music video director and cinematographer TG Omori won the award for best video director, which Ugandan video producer Sasha Vybes was nominated for.

Tanzanian artiste Harmonize was voted artiste of the year, and all the other awards in various categories were won by Nigerian artists, groups, and entertainers.

African Entertainment Awards (AEUSA) is a non-profit organisation co-founded in 2015 by Dominic Tamin, a Cameroonian-born US citizen, with a team of young pan-Africanists drawn from different parts of Africa and the Caribbean.

The organisation is currently headquartered in New Jersey, USA, with field offices in over 10 countries in Africa and the Caribbean.