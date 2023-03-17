Friday, March 17, 2023
Top News

Kenzo to perform at Madaraka Festival in the US

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Alfred Byenkya

Big Talent Entertainment musician Eddy Kenzo has announced that he will performing at the Madaraka Festival in the US.

The festival brings together Africa’s finest musicians and creatives together with world renowned artistes and innovators for a celebration of music and civic purpose.

Kenzo is one of the lead performers.

Other artistes that will be there include Kenyan music Group Sauti Sol and Kenyan rapper King Kaka.

Besides live musical performances, the festival, which will also be streamed to a global audience on YouTube and Facebook, will have African food and art.

Kenzo will also tour five US states in May 2023.

According to his programme, he will tour the five states after performing at his Easter shows in Uganda.

Since 2014, Madaraka Festival has attracted more than 12,000 patrons and reached over 15 million people annually while promoting diversity and inclusion.

The festival has uniquely deepened the relationship between African, African American communities, and fostered partnerships with other international communities while shifting narrative and honouring cultural dynamics.

In 2019, this international cultural extravaganza was a culmination of an entire week of activities in Kisumu, Kenya where One Vibe Africa originated.

In 2020, Madaraka happened virtually and raised seed capital for 106 women who run small scale businesses in three Kenyan slums. Madaraka provided an opportunity for nearly 100 African-Americans to participate in cross-cultural exchange programs.

In 2021, Madaraka Festival was held at Bellevue Youth Theater’s outdoor amphitheater headlined by Grammy Award nominated reggae legend Pato Banton as part of his world peace tour.

