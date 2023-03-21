Kenzo to feature on Morgan Heritage’s new album ‘The Homeland’

By Alfred Byenkya

Eddy Kenzo has said he will feature on the new music album of Jamaican reggae group Morgan Heritage named The Homeland.

He said he has two songs with the group and is excited to have contributed to the making of their music album.

Kenzo broke the news on his social media handles on Tuesday, March 20 and urged his fans across the world to look for the album after its official release.

“The new Morgan Heritage album The Homeland is dropping in April. I am happy to have worked with them on two beautiful projects that will feature on their album The Homeland. Pre-order today here,” he said in the post.

The album will officially be released by Morgan Heritage on Good Friday, April 21 and will be available on all music streaming platforms.

The Grammy-winning Jamaican reggae band was formed in 1994 by five children of reggae artiste Denroy Morgan, namely Peter ‘Peetah’ Morgan, Una Morgan, Roy ‘Gramps’ Morgan, Nakhamyah ‘Lukes’ Morgan, and Memmalatel ‘Mr. Mojo’ Morgan.

They have toured internationally and released a number of reggae albums. The Homeland will be their 13th music album.

The group performed in Uganda at the Lugogo Cricket Oval on April 13, 2017.