Kenzo thanks UWA for supporting 'Born in Africa'

By Alfred Byenkya

Big Talent singer Eddy Kenzo has thanked the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) for their support towards the shooting of the Born in Africa video.

According to the singer, the video was shot from four national parks – Bwindi National Park, Queen National Park, Kibale National Park and Lake Mburo National Park.

“A big shout out to the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) for their contribution and support for the Born in Africa video,” he said in a social media post.

Kenzo also thanked the Wembly Mo Foundation for mobilising a team of 70 people that participated in the making of the video.

He said the song is trending locally and internationally because of the input of the people and institutions that contributed to its success.

