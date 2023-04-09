Sunday, April 9, 2023
Kenzo, Spice Diana, Juliana nominated in EA entertainment awards

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Alfred Byenkya

Ugandan musicians Eddy Kenzo, Spice Diana and Juliana Kanyomozi have been nominated in the East Africa Arts Entertainment Awards (EAEA) 2023

The East Africa Arts Entertainment Awards (EAEA) are one of the biggest music award ceremonies in the east African region and happen once every year

Kenzo was nominated in three categories namely artiste of the year award, best male artiste and best single of the year in which he featured South Sudan artiste John Frog

Other contenders for the best collabo of the year are Aslay ft Harmonize with song Follow me, Rayvanny Ft Diamond Platinumz with the song Nitongoze,Marioo and Harmonize with the song Naogopa,Mbosso featuring Diamond Platinumz with the song Yataniua,Rayvanny featuring Zuchu with the song I miss You and  Barnaba Classic featuring Diamond Platinumz song called Hadithi

The other collabos are Diamond Platinumz featuring Mbosso called Oka

In the artiste of the year award, Kenzo will compete against Alikiba, Diamond Platinumz, Fally Ipupa, innos’B Koffi Olomidde and Sauti Sol

In the best male artiste of the year, Kenzo will compete with Alikiba, Bruce Melodie, Diamond Platnumz, Khaligraph Jones, Harmonize and Rayvanny

Spice Diana and Juliana Kanyomozi are in the category of best female artiste east Africa region and will be competing against Rwandan singer Butera Knowless, Kenya’s Nadia Mukami, Tanzanian singer Nandy, Zuchu and Bongo Flava artiste Phina 

