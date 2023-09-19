Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Awards

Kenzo, Spice Diana & Azawi beaten in AFRIMMAs

by Editorial Team
By Alfred Byenkya

Artistes Eddy Kenzo, Spice Diana and Azawi all missed out on the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMAs) that took place in Texas, US on September 17, 2023.

Diamond Platnumz was named East Africa Artiste of the Year after beating Eddy Kenzo (Uganda), Nyashinski (Kenya), Mbosso (Tanzania), Bien (Kenya), Harmonize (Tanzania), Meddy (Rwanda) and Single Dee (South Sudan).

The award for Best Female Artiste East Africa went to Kenya artiste Nadia Mukami.

She defeated Spice Diana, Azawi, Maua Sama (Tanzania), Zuchu (Tanzania), Nikita Kering (Kenya), Fena Gitu (Kenya), Nandy (Tanzania) and Hewan Gebrewold (Ethiopia).

The Artiste of the Year was Rema from Nigeria, Best Male West Africa (King Promise, Ghana), Best Female West Africa (Ayra Star, Nigeria), Best Male Central Africa went to Fabregas (DR Congo).

Best Male South Africa (AKA, South Africa), Best Female South Africa went to Nadia Nakai, Best Live Act Award was given to Flavour from Nigeria and the Best Gospel Award was given to Mike Kalambay (DR Congo)

Davido’s Timeless music album was the Album of the Year and DR Congo’s Fally Ipupa was the biggest winner of the night with two awards for Best Francophone Artiste and Lifetime Achievement.

