Friday, February 10, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Latest News Kenzo shows off Grammy medal
Latest News

Kenzo shows off Grammy medal

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Grammy award nominee Eddy Kenzo has finally received his Grammy nominee medal from the Recording Academy. The Jubilation singer shared the news on social media with a photo of the coveted medal with the caption: “Nothing to something. Ghetto to Grammys. A big thanks to Recording Academy / GRAMMYs and my team Eddy Kenzo love yoka.”

It came just hours after he shared a photo of their Grammy plaque for the song Gimme Love with American singer Matt that earned him the Grammy nomination. He captioned it saying nobody ever knew such would ever come to Uganda: “Alhamdlillah Ani yali amanyi nti bino bilijako ewafe. It’s just the beginning.”

Collector‘s item. Kenzo shows off his Grammy nomination accolades. Internet photo

Kenzo’s Grammy nomination was announced on November 15, 2023 by the recording. He received the nomination in the Best global music performance category with Nigeria’s Burnaboy for Last Last, Rocky Dawuni and Blvk H3ro for Neva Bow Down, Arooj Aftab and Anoushka Shankar for Udhero Na and the winner was Bayethe by Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode.

Kenzo has bragged about his Grammy nominations medal. Internet photo.

In 2021, Kenyan boy band, Sauti Sol received a Grammy certificate for their effort on Nigerian afrobeats star, Burnaboy’s Twice As Tall that won the Best Global music album at the 63rd Grammy awards. The certificates are given to those that contributed to a winning record but do not qualify for the award

You may also like

TikToker Brennan baby aces O ‘level exams

Nexus Lounge wins battle for Chameleone After Party

Buzibu movie screened at National Theatre

City Pastor Martin Ssempa offers self for modelling gig

Sheebah, Spice Diana beef takes new twist

Faridah Nakazibwe throws hint at wedding

‘Single’ Remmie overwhelmed with marriage proposals

Nancy Kacungira ties knot

UAP Old Mutual, DTB conclude Kwata Vibe promo

Ugandan Batik artist Dominic Lukandwa receives nod from US ambassador

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.