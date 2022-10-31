Kenzo secures Harmonize for festival

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Eddy Kenzo is likely set to exhaust his social capital for his coming gig set for November at the Kololo Airstrip, or maybe not. He has now secured the service of Tanzanian sensation, Harmonize who has confirmed to show up for the gig dubbed the Eddy Kenzo Festival.

A video shared by the Jubilation singer on his socials show the Tanzanian crooner drumming up support for the festival and promising to be present.

“Hello my Ugandan people what’s popping? This is Konde boy straight from Tanzania here to let you know I am going to be in Uganda for the Eddy Kenzo Festival, so tell your friends and don’t miss this November. Your boy is coming to support my boy Kenzo. See you there. This is Konde boy, Tanzania’s number one,” said Harmonize.

Kenzo and Harmonize have built a cross border relationship that has seen them tap into each other fanbase. They recorded Inabana and Pull up in 2019 and shortly wooed Nigerian Grammy-award winning star Wizkid to record Tetea.

The BET award winner has recorded music with a number of international artistes but has so far only managed to secure Harmonize’s commitment on video, hopefully the list is longer, infact long enough for a Festival.

The festival was supposed to take place in March 2020, at the same venue, but the Covid-19 induced lockdown got it postponed indefinitely. It was until this year that he announced it was back.