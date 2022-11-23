Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Editor's Picks Kenzo, Nwagi, Sheebah floored at AFRIMMA
Editor's Picks

Kenzo, Nwagi, Sheebah floored at AFRIMMA

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Six Ugandan entertainers received the coveted Africa Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) nomination following the unveiling of the list in September 2022.

The much-anticipated award ceremony went down on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Dallas, Texas and winners were awarded.

However, none of the Ugandan contenders from across the entertainment turf brought home a single award.

Grammy award nominee, Eddy Kenzo who has received a several AFRIMMA nominations the last few years was in the Best Male East Africa category that was won by Tanzania’s Rayvanny.

Sheebah and Winnie Nwagi lost the Best Female East Africa category to Tanzania’s Zuchu.

Like 2021, video producer Sasha Vybz was in the Best Video director category that went to Nigeria’s TG Omori.

The Triplet Ghetto Kids were nominated in the Best African Dance category, but the award went to Nigeria’s Uncle Azeez.

James Onen a.k.a Fatboy was a nominee in the radio/TV personnel of the year category that he won in 2020. He was alongside Nigeria’s Ebuka.

This was the first in-person ceremony after two years of virtual award ceremonies because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

You may also like

Photos: ISO boss’ son weds in style

Prima Kardashi, Geosteady re-unite

Pastor Robert Kayanja’s son, Robert Kayanja Jr proposes to fiancée

Nwagi’s makeup malfunction sparks outrage

Premier Nabbanja steals show at Eddy Kenzo festival

Kampala crowns Beenie Man biggest dancehall star

Positive vibes as Ada Ehi performs for record crowd at Lugogo hockey...

Model Doreen Kabareebe finds love in the US

Speaker Among gifts husband Magogo a Range Rover Vogue 2022 model

“I love you so much!” Speaker Among gushes over husband Magogo on...

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.