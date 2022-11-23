Kenzo, Nwagi, Sheebah floored at AFRIMMA

By Ahmad Muto

Six Ugandan entertainers received the coveted Africa Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) nomination following the unveiling of the list in September 2022.

The much-anticipated award ceremony went down on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Dallas, Texas and winners were awarded.

However, none of the Ugandan contenders from across the entertainment turf brought home a single award.

Grammy award nominee, Eddy Kenzo who has received a several AFRIMMA nominations the last few years was in the Best Male East Africa category that was won by Tanzania’s Rayvanny.

Sheebah and Winnie Nwagi lost the Best Female East Africa category to Tanzania’s Zuchu.

Like 2021, video producer Sasha Vybz was in the Best Video director category that went to Nigeria’s TG Omori.

The Triplet Ghetto Kids were nominated in the Best African Dance category, but the award went to Nigeria’s Uncle Azeez.

James Onen a.k.a Fatboy was a nominee in the radio/TV personnel of the year category that he won in 2020. He was alongside Nigeria’s Ebuka.

This was the first in-person ceremony after two years of virtual award ceremonies because of the Covid-19 pandemic.