Kenzo moves on from Philly Lutaaya drama, outs “Boombastic”

by Editorial Team
By Alfred Byenkya

Ever since Eddy Kenzo released his rendition of the late Philly Bongoley Lutaaya’s song , ” Born in Africa” he has been a recipient of several online attacks.

His attempts to explain himself have always fallen flat. For instance, when he said his music was listened to by fans in over 500 countries, social media was quick to remind him that the World is made up of just 195 countries.

it is evident Kenzo wants the furore behind him amd he has already moved on. On Tuesday, he took to social media to sample his latest song, Boombastic

He sampled the song on 22nd, february, 2023 on his social media platforms and said he has dedicated this song to everyone who is criticizing him for re-doing the born in Africa in his style. The trolls shot back claiming that after murdering Philly Lutaaya’s Born in Africa song, he had now moved on to Shaggy’s song, ” Boombastic”

