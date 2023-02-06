Monday, February 6, 2023
Kenzo loses Grammy Award to South Africa’s Nomcebo Zikode

by Editorial Team
By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Late 2022, musician Eddy Kenzo got another huge career boost, a Grammy Awards nomination. The top musician appeared on the 65th Grammy Awards nomination list on Tuesday, November 15.

In 2015, Kenzo won a BET award.

The annual Grammy Awards, first presented in 1959, recognise the global music industry’s outstanding contributors.

Kenzo battled it out with other equally exceptional talents in the Best Global Music Performance category – Nigeria’s Burnaboy, South Africa’s Nomcebo Zikode, Arooj Aftab, Matt B, Anoushka Shankar,  Rocky Dawuni and Black Hero, Wouter Kellerman, and Zakes Batwini at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, US yesterday night, February 5.

The award went to South Africa’s Nomcebo Zikode. Eddy kenzo did not cry this time, he appreciated whoever has been part of the journey and milestone.

“And the baby went to South Africa, thank you for the support my people I’m forever grateful. Viva Uganda. This is just the beginning mbagala nyo,” Eddy Kenzo tweeted after the awards.

