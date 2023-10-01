Kenzo, Janzi Band, Sho Madjozi to feature in star studded Nyege Nyege lineup

By Reagan Ssempijja

As Nyege Nyege enthusiasts continue to gear up for the festival slated for November 9 to 12, at Jinja Source of the Nile, the official lineup of artists to entertain them was released, on September 29, by the organizers.

This year, again, the festival will take its audiences through a wide variety of electronic music genres, with artists from Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, South Africa, Mali, Malawi, Cameroon, Ghana, Rwanda, Algeria, South Sudan, Angola, Mauritius, Saint Lucia, Congo DRC, spanning a continuum of unique African electronic music sounds including singeli, electro Acholi, amapiano, cruise beat, afro-house, gqom, gengetone, kuduro, dennery segment, bubbling, balani show, congotekno, naijapiano, afro tech and more.

As has been the norm for the festival since its inception, the lineup features a host of least-known talents from across the continent, each with a unique set of skills that will enthrall the crowd variously.

Quite interesting, however, are the local acts lined up this time round. These include Eddy Kenzo, Karole Kasita, A Pass, and Janzi Band among many others. To compound an electrifying East African affair, the Ugandan acts will be coupled up with artists from neighboring Kenya, featuring genge stars – Mejja, and Trio Mio.

From South Africa, rapper Maya Christina Xichavo, commonly known as Sho Madjozi, returns to Nyege Nyege for the second time, after her energetic appearance in 2018, when almost no one knew who she was. This year, she returns with quite a body of work.

It is a Nyege Nyege festival, if the DJs are a no-feature, this year, the festival brings both fresh faces and the usual acts on the decks. Highlights include DJ Znobia from Angola, DJ Tobzy from Nigeria, DJ Top Klas from Saint Lucia, DJ Travella from Tanzania,

The return of Nyege favorites DJ Marcelle, Moesha13, Tash LC, and Mika Oki is also something to look out for. Nyege Nyege co-founder, OG and Queen Kampire will make it back from touring the world just in time to close the festival this year. From Uganda, DJs Vanns, Alisha, and Mwami Kiyimba, among others are lined up, too