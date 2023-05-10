Kenzo insists Bebe Cool/King Saha reunion was successful despite Saha’s protests

By Joan Murungi



Days ago, word on the internet was that singer Eddy Kenzo had brought together King Saha and Bebe Cool to discuss their feud.

On his part, however, King Saha dismissed the ‘reunion’ as a setup, saying he has never thought of making amends with Bebe Cool. He rubbished claims that he and Bebe are now friends.



Kenzo, however, insists that the two musicians finally worked out their grievances.



“They are both my friends. I needed us to sit on the same table so that we can have a meaningful discussion. The good thing is that they both came, greeted each other and also gave each other some advice,” Kenzo said.



“Uniting them wasn’t easy. Even when I told them to come, each of them asked if the other was there. I said yes and gave them confidence that all would be well in the presence of the other.”



Kenzo said he hasn’t had a chance to dig into the issues between Bebe and Kenzo, but reiterated that what matters is unity.

For quite some good time, King Saha and Bebe Cool have been exchanging bitter words and their latest beef came as a result of Saha releasing Zakayo, a song attacking the Mbozi Zamalwa hit maker.