Kenzo honoured by UNAA convention

by Editorial Team

By Alfred Byenkya

Musician Eddy Kenzo has been honored by the leadership of the Uganda North American Association (UNAA)

The convention leadership honored him for his 10- year service as one of their entertainers during their annual gatherings

At the recently concluded convention,they honored him with a certificate of appreciation in the presence of Uganda government officials and representatives that included justice minister Norbert Mao and Dennis Obua,the Ajuri County MP and government chief Whip

In a statement,Kenzo said that the convention annual events have been one of the platforms that have enabled him to travel to the different states in America

“Ten years ago I came to the US for the very first time and a friend reached out and asked me to perform at a UNAA convention and I did.Little did I know that this was the beginning of an incredible journey with my Ugandan fans in the diaspora,” he said

He further said that the 10 years of working with them has been a successful partnership
“10 years down the road and you have showed me nothing but love and for that, I am eternally grateful!
My gratitude goes to the entire UNAA fraternity for recognizing my efforts to promote Uganda’s culture all over the world, I am both grateful and humbled by your love. Thank you, until next time,” he added

