Kenzo, Hamza serve second dose of Bromance

By Ahmad Muto

So some folks have argued that this year feels like it started in the middle or must have been used somewhere because the first two weeks felt like a drift through a circus. Among the many hair raising escapades was one of Pretty Nicole getting ‘Kaftad’ (read thumped) by a one Kafta over a boyfriend.

But how come Grammy nominee Eddy Kenzo and gynecologist Hamza Sebunya haven’t exhibited any tension? People have argued, switch genders and all aspects get upended. Men are united largely by taste: choice of drink, clothes, cars, hangout spots, sports teams, but most importantly women. Experts say once men realise they have the same taste in women, they grow thick as thieves. Now think Rema Namakula.

The singer made Sebunya an instant celebrity after she crossed from Kenzo’s house without a sign or announcement. She hit news headlines with a thud, leaving the latter crying for government help – gavumenti weyayu?

The first instance of Rema’s men actually taking the Bro Code seriously happened on Sunday December 4, 2022 after a photo and a video of them standing side by side smiling ear to ear at a camera emerged. According to Kenzo, he was asked by the late Muslim cleric, Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata to establish a relationship with the gynecologist. .

On Sunday, January 15, 2023, Ugandans online woke up to a video of the BET Award winner performing at a function with Sebunya clad in a suit dancing by his side with commitment and a grin on his face last seen on Weasel’s face when he performed with the late Mowzey Radio. Kenzo kept holding his arm as he emphasized some lyrics of the song. By their side was city businessman, Godfrey Kirumira, one of Sebunya’s acquaintances.

Given how Kenzo reacted to the news of his baby mama’s wedding, this was completely out of many people’s imagination.

Muzaata who picked Sebunya’s side publicly slammed Kenzo who out of frustration threatened violence on him when he got back from Dubai at the time. However, upon his return, they met, made up in private and publically met in Masaka in 2020 at a wedding where they shook hands.

Both men now have a daughter each with the singer – Kenzo’s Aaamal and Sebunya’s Aliya. Are Kenzo and Sebunya exhibiting this level of maturity only exclusive to them? No, it is a Bro Code, albeit one many bros failed to gather the strength for.

In Tanzania, singer Diamond Platnumz fathered a child, Dylan Abdul Naseeb with model and singer Hamisa Mobetto. When the relationship ended, Mobetto got to have her second child Fantasy Majizzo with Tanzanian business man, Francis ‘Majizzo’ Ciza. However, the two men who were rumoured to be in bad terms met during the requiem mass of Tanzanian president John Pombe Magufuli in early 2021. Sitting side by side in heavy presence of the media, the pair smiled as they kept whispering to each other.

Daniel Kaluuya nominated for NAACP Image Award

By Ahmad Muto

British born actor of Ugandan decent, Daniel Kaluuya has bagged a nomination in this year’s National Association of the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP) Image Awards.

He is a nominee in the Outstanding Actor in a motion picture category for his role in Nope, a Universal Pictures Production.



He is set to battle it out for the prestigious award withJonathan Majors – Devotion (Sony Pictures Entertainment), Joshua Boone – A Jazzman’s Blues (Netflix), Aterling K. Brown – Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul (Focus Features), Will Smith – Emancipation (Apple).

Kaluuya has won over 10 awards and earned close to 30 nominations, has an Oscar and a Golden Globe Award to his name.

Born to Uganda parent’s – Damalie Namusoke and Stephen Kaluuya in London 33 years ago, Kaluuya has relatives in the city suburb of Makindye. He was set to premiere his movie Queen & Slim at Kingdom Kampala on Valentine’s Day, 2020 but didn’t after Covid-19 became a pandemic.

NAACP recognizes the achievements and progress to these performers in the arts and entertainment over the last year. According to the organisers, the last one year, they witnessed Black artistes showcasing black history and uplifting value of progressive change.

Winners to be announced on Saturday, February 25, 2023 on BET.