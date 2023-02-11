Kenzo finalizes Philly Lutaaya’s ‘Born in Africa’ video

By Ahmad Muto

Grammy Award nominee, singer Eddy Kenzo has finally put together the video of his remake of Philly Bongole Lutaaya’s hit song Born in Africa. The audio was released in the first half of 2021, track number six off his 21-track Made in Africa album.

He shared the news about the unveiling of the music video via Facebook on Thursday, 9 February 2023.

He posted: “We approached the family of the Late Philly Bongole Lutaaya with a request to redo the legendary song #BornInAfrica a song that emulates the realism of Africa, the greatness of Africa and joy of Africans. Our aim for this project was and is to keep the African hope high and also to keep the legacy of a Great Legend #PhillyBongoleLutaaya alive and going. The family was so kind and granted us permission to redo the project which was later released on the Made in Africa Album, we appreciate them.

We have the official video for this song ready and was shot in the most beautiful national parks of Uganda with the great talents of Uganda.”

On YouTube, the audio received a rather lacklustre reception garnering only 28,000 views in over a year and a half – very un-Kenzo-like.

The original song that Phily Luutaya recorded in the 1980s while living in Stockholm is still a much bigger record in Uganda with its retro feel that it has obscured Kenzo’s remake.

Meanwhile Bebe Cool’s version released years ago failed to get any serious attention. A video that was uploaded on YouTube 14 years while performing in South Africa at the late Nelson Mandela’s birthday also received a cold reception – 78,000 views.