Kenzo explains why he remade ‘Born in Africa’ song

By Alfred Byenkya

Afro beat artiste Eddy Kenzo has said he re-made the Born in Africa song of the late Philly Bongole Lutaaya because he wanted to promote it locally and internationally.

He said there’s need for the current generation of young people to know musicians that existed before them and said this can only be achieved through remaking some of the songs of artistes who retired and those that died.

“I have performed the original version of Born in Africa in different countries around the world because the song explains more about the beauty of Uganda. This is one of the songs that I use to promote Uganda overseas,” Kenzo said while talking to journalists after his arrival from the US, where he had gone to attend the 65th Grammy’s award ceremony.

Kenzo also used the opportunity to dismiss people’s opinions on the quality of the song, saying there was no need for him to re-do the song the way it sounds in the original format.

“I re-made this song in my style and those that have not been impressed with my song, let them go and listen to the original format,” he said.

Kenzo also said it’s the family of the late Philly Bongole Lutaaya that will benefit because he has reminded people of the Born in Africa song.

“It’s the family that will benefit from it. None of Philly Bongole Lutaaya’s songs are bigger than my songs in terms of streams. I have over 500 songs on YouTube. Even if I had not remade this song, I would have continued making money from the songs that I have recorded in my 10 year music career,” he explained.

On the issue of not sharing contacts with Big Eye and other fellow artistes, Kenzo asked artistes that need his help to approach him and he signs them under his label Big Talent Entertainment (Uganda) Limited.