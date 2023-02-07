Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Kenzo doesn’t share international contacts with us, Big Eye rants
Top News

Kenzo doesn’t share international contacts with us, Big Eye rants

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Hussein Kiganda

Faded Ugandan artiste Big Eye (Ibrahim Mayanja) has accused Grammy Award nominee Eddy Kenzo (Edriisa Musuuza) of being selfish and not sharing contacts of international singers with Ugandan artistes, to shine like he is.

Posting on his social media handle, Big Eye reasoned that if his ‘neigbour’, Weekend hitmaker Kenzo, had shared these contacts with other Ugandan stars, he wouldn’t have been the only Ugandan going places.

“BITTER TRUTH. It’s unfortunate that my neighbour didn’t succeed at the Grammy Awards, but myself what I think is, you never know if it was Big Eye, Azawi, Daddy Andre, A Pass, Fik Fameica, Spice Diana, Sheebah, Lydia Jazmine, Rema etc… May be so many international awards would have been in Uganda. But the Nigga kept all international contacts & Connections for him self for like nine years now,” Big Eye wrote.

The singer reasoned that Kenzo should not use the country’s motto ” For God And My Country” because all he does is aimed at benefiting him.

“So some people don’t deserve to use the motto of “FOR GOD AND MY COUNTRY” coz inside their hearts there is “FOR GOD AND MYSELF”. Hope I am not wrong to term it as being selfish. I have said this on 06.02.2023,” he added.

Kenzo had been nominated at the Grammys at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, USA on February 5, 2023 in the category of Best Global Music Performance with Nigeria’s Burnaboy, South Africa’s Nomcebo Zikode, Arooj Aftab, Matt B, Anoushka Shankar,  Rocky Dawuni and Black Hero, Wouter Kellerman, and Zakes Batwini.

He lost it to Nomcebo Zikode.

You may also like

Uganda to co-host Ghanaian Accra Indie Filmfest

Minister’s driver ordered to report to Police over damaging student’s suitcase

Kanungu FM releases statement defending station manager

How Ugandan filmmakers spread their wings at Joburg Film Festival

Cindy cautions musicians on friendships

Ugandans hail Eddy Kenzo for Grammy appearance

‘Basiima Ogenze’, ex-VP Ssekandi says as he blasts people for showing true...

Kenzo loses Grammy Award to South Africa’s Nomcebo Zikode

Mob lynches security guard who shot UPDF officer dead in bar fight

Beyoncé breaks all-time Grammy record, Styles wins for best album

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.