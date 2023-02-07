Kenzo doesn’t share international contacts with us, Big Eye rants

By Hussein Kiganda

Faded Ugandan artiste Big Eye (Ibrahim Mayanja) has accused Grammy Award nominee Eddy Kenzo (Edriisa Musuuza) of being selfish and not sharing contacts of international singers with Ugandan artistes, to shine like he is.

Posting on his social media handle, Big Eye reasoned that if his ‘neigbour’, Weekend hitmaker Kenzo, had shared these contacts with other Ugandan stars, he wouldn’t have been the only Ugandan going places.

“BITTER TRUTH. It’s unfortunate that my neighbour didn’t succeed at the Grammy Awards, but myself what I think is, you never know if it was Big Eye, Azawi, Daddy Andre, A Pass, Fik Fameica, Spice Diana, Sheebah, Lydia Jazmine, Rema etc… May be so many international awards would have been in Uganda. But the Nigga kept all international contacts & Connections for him self for like nine years now,” Big Eye wrote.

The singer reasoned that Kenzo should not use the country’s motto ” For God And My Country” because all he does is aimed at benefiting him.

“So some people don’t deserve to use the motto of “FOR GOD AND MY COUNTRY” coz inside their hearts there is “FOR GOD AND MYSELF”. Hope I am not wrong to term it as being selfish. I have said this on 06.02.2023,” he added.

Kenzo had been nominated at the Grammys at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, USA on February 5, 2023 in the category of Best Global Music Performance with Nigeria’s Burnaboy, South Africa’s Nomcebo Zikode, Arooj Aftab, Matt B, Anoushka Shankar, Rocky Dawuni and Black Hero, Wouter Kellerman, and Zakes Batwini.

He lost it to Nomcebo Zikode.