Kenzo decries sexual harassment by female fans

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Eddy Kenzo has lamented about the harassment he faces from his female fans when he steps on stage to perform.



While speaking on a local radio station this week, he revealed that the case is no different when he is performing here or abroad.

The Weekend singer gave the example of women reaching for his fly in a bid to unzip his pants, typical of sexual harassment and he hates it.

In April this year, singer Chozen Blood also decried the vice of harassing musicians sexually while on stage. Online, he asked revellers to respect artistes.

“Artistes are not sex objects. Dear fans, respect our workspace.”

Singer Winnie Nwagi has, in the recent past, dominated news for aggressively fighting off harassment while on stage.

In June, she struck a phone off a reveller’s hand after he tried to film her from a suggestive angle. Nwagi interrupted her performance and went on a rant, threatening violence if the vice persisted.

In 2019, she smashed a fan’s phone on stage for doing the same.

In May 2021, her colleague, Vinka, appeared on a video kicking a fan who tried to touch her while performing in South Sudan.