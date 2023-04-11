Kenzo co-Grammy nominee Matt B promises to return to Uganda

By Alfred Byenkya

American RNB singer Matt B has promised to Uganda for the second time.

He was in Uganda last year, according to his November 2022 tweet. He was on a private visit and stayed for two days.

Matt B says he will be returning to the country because he has finished recording his 2023 music album called Alkebulan.

In February 2023, Eddy Kenzo and Matt B made news when they were nominated for the Grammy Awards that took place in Los Angeles in the US for a collabo – Gimme Love .

Despite not winning the award, they were grateful to the organisers of the event for giving them a platform to promote their music and their personalities to a global audience.

In a recent social media post, Matt B said he is happy that Gimme Love was nominated as Global Single of the Year in the East African Arts and Entertainment Awards 2023.

“Thank you East Africa Arts and Entertainment Awards for the recognition. I’m truly honoured. My album Alebulan is beyond anything I have ever done before and I promise it will be something special. I promise I will be returning to the motherland soon and get ready for new music and visuals,” he added.

This category of the People’s Choice Collaboration Single of the Year – Global has other contenders such as Gerilson Insral ft Rayvanny in song called De De, Rayvanny ft Luana Vjollca in a song called Pele Pele, King and Rayvanny in a collabo called Maan (African Edition).

Other collaborations are Harmonize featuring Spice in a song called Miss Bantu; Rayvanny ft Gims in a song called Senorita and Diljit Dosnjh ft Diamond Platinumz in a collabo called Jugni.