Saturday, September 16, 2023
Kenzo, Chameleone to perform for free at Abdu Mulaasi shows

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Paul Waiswa

While appearing on TV, faded Kadongo Kamu singer Abdul Mulaasi applauded the Uganda National Musicians Federation over the support rendered to him to ensure that his concerts titled The Best of Abdul Mulaasi are successful.

A number of musicians under the federation, headed by Eddy Kenzo, shall perform at the concerts without any pay.

The Swimming Pool hit maker revealed that the concerts have been organised countrywide.

The first show is slated for Saturday, September 16, at Papaz Spot in Makindye, a city suburb, with Eddy Kenzo being the headliner.

Jose Chameleone is expected to headline another in Kajjansi on Entebbe Road, among others.

Rasta Smart, as Abdu Mulaasi is sometimes referred to, said this is the first time top musicians will perform at his shows at no cost.

He hailed Eddy Kenzo for the new developments he has introduced in the industry, aimed at uplifting talents in one way or another.

On his marital status, Abdul Mulaasi revealed that it’s now been eight years of him living a single life. In his heyday, he was often seen frolicking with many curvy women in his music videos.

