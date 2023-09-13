Thursday, September 14, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Entertainment Kenzo advises Ssuuna Ben to join music
Entertainment

Kenzo advises Ssuuna Ben to join music

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Mariam Nakalema

Singer Eddy Kenzo has advised Ebiyanyayanya maestro/Bukedde presenter Ssuuna Ben to leave deejaying. Ssuuna Ben is known for his unique style of mixing songs at faster beats per minute, accompanied by animal sounds.

The two met at A’lure Hotel & Residences in Mutundwe, Wakiso on September 12, 2023 at a music jam session, which occurs there every Tuesday. 

Members of the Uganda National Musicians Federation, for which Kenzo is the president, often meet there and perform.

This time around, the jam session was in celebration of Kadongo Kamu singer Dan Mugula.

Ssuuna Ben sang Dole Y’omwana by Lord Fred Sebatta, a Kadongo Kamu singer, which pleased the guests.

One of the excited people was Kenzo.

“Ssuna Ben, you are good in singing, why don’t you join music and leave deejaying. As the federation, we shall support you please,” he remarked. 

He thanked Kenzo for hosting him and allowing him to perform.

You may also like

I no longer need management – Kapa Cat

Mr. Henrie questions Geosteady remarks over missing concert

VIDEO: Musician Jamal Wasswa roughs up his impersonator’s manager

Luga Flow rapper Da Agent quits Savaam Music

UNAA Causes 2023 convention postponed

New Kadongo Kamu association joins Kenzo’s federation

Artiste’s federation to organize Lord Fred Ssebatta VIP concert

PICTORIAL: Blankets and Wine fashion game goes down

Nigeria’s Johnny Drille captivates crowds at Blankets and Wine

Afrigo denies cancelling London show

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.