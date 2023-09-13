Kenzo advises Ssuuna Ben to join music

By Mariam Nakalema

Singer Eddy Kenzo has advised Ebiyanyayanya maestro/Bukedde presenter Ssuuna Ben to leave deejaying. Ssuuna Ben is known for his unique style of mixing songs at faster beats per minute, accompanied by animal sounds.



The two met at A’lure Hotel & Residences in Mutundwe, Wakiso on September 12, 2023 at a music jam session, which occurs there every Tuesday.

Members of the Uganda National Musicians Federation, for which Kenzo is the president, often meet there and perform.

This time around, the jam session was in celebration of Kadongo Kamu singer Dan Mugula.

Ssuuna Ben sang Dole Y’omwana by Lord Fred Sebatta, a Kadongo Kamu singer, which pleased the guests.

One of the excited people was Kenzo.

“Ssuna Ben, you are good in singing, why don’t you join music and leave deejaying. As the federation, we shall support you please,” he remarked.

He thanked Kenzo for hosting him and allowing him to perform.