Kenya’s Jaguar roasted over outing with slay queen

By Ahmad Muto

Kenyan singer turned politician, Jaguar was not given space to bask in the glory of what looked like an exquisitely planned date with a lady, plus a helicopter, a Cadillac Escalade SUV and a Mercedes Benz in the background. Dressed in a pink shirt, yellow blazer, and a pair of jeans while the lady wore a short pink dress, Kenyans wailed online about their taxes, and also wondered about the message he is trying to send.

“There is no reason why hon Jaguar is chewing our taxes on camera. Some things should be hidden!” wrote one angry Kenyan.

Some wondered why at the level of Cabinet Administrative Secretary (CAS), he still has some traits of the early days of an artiste who enjoyed the company of women that adopted a certain dress code.

“Surely, aren’t you a highly placed public servant, aka CAS? Why are you still behaving like your past (former career)? Ranted one.

Another argued: “Unless it is a music video you are producing, everything feels off.”

Real name Charles Njagua Kanyi, he got elected to serve the constituency of Starehe in 2017. He lost the seat in the 2022 elections to Amos Mwago and immediately, the Kigeugeu hitmaker switched back to actively recording music and teased his fans with one collaboration with Ugandan singer, Ambassador titled Nitume.

Jaguar was this year nominated by Kenyan president William Ruto to the position of Cabinet Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the Ministry of Youth Affairs, the Arts and Sports.

He was the only artiste/politician who flew in from Kenya five years ago to attend the burial of singer Mowzey Radio.