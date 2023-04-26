Kenyan VP hosts Sauti Sol in Botswana

By Ahmad Muto

Kenyan multi-award winning boyband Sauti Sol had an impromptu meeting with their vice-president Rigathi Gachagua and his wife, Dorcus away from home in Botswana on Monday, April 24, 2023. They bumped into themselves at the Forbes Under 30 Africa Summit in Gaborone, where they discussed youth talent development in Kenya as mentors, given their success.

They also looked into ways of helping Kenyan youth divorce substance abuse for meaningful activities.

Gachagua shared the details of their meeting on social media: “This evening, @Pastor_Dorcas and I hosted members of the popular Kenya Boys band @sautisol in Gaborone, Botswana. They are participating in the Forbes Under 30 Africa Summit. We had an enriching conversation on empowerment of our youth and the role they, as mentors in their industry and elsewhere, can play in helping vulnerable young people nurture and sharpen their talent to fruition.”

He added: “We also explored possibilities of working together to guide and help rescue young people lost in illicit brews and substance abuse so that they can lead meaningful lives.”

The boyband was in Gaborone at the invitation of the Forbes 30 Under 30 Four-Day Summit organisers. In attendance were government officials, business leaders and several entertainers. Now Kenya is set to host the third edition of the Under 30 summit.