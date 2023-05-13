Kenyan singer Jaguar clashes with Wasafi over song

By Hussein Kiganda

Popular Kenyan musician Charles Njagua, commonly known as Jaguar, has landed in a precarious situation after he collaborated with Lava Lava, a signed artiste under Tanzanian music label Wasafi, on his latest track Unthinkable.

Jaguar released the music video on his YouTube channel on May 11. He said he laboured alone to promote the song without the help of the Tanzanian star.

During an interview, Jaguar revealed that Diamond Platnumz, the CEO of Wasafi, had expressed his displeasure about the joint release and this could be the reason why Lava Lava pulled out of it.

Jaguar clarified that Unthinkable was his original composition written seven years ago, and he did not follow formalities with Wasafi.

He also stated that he had informed Lava Lava about the song’s release during a conversation on May 10, but Lava Lava mentioned that he needed approval from his management before proceeding.

Jaguar said he understood any contractual limitations that could restrict Lava Lava’s involvement, but he emphasised that he had not been asked to make any payments to Wasafi.

“Lava Lava came to my studio a few years ago, and we interacted. He loved the song and wrote his part after I had finished mine,” Jaguar explained.

Acknowledging that the song is still affiliated with Wasafi, Jaguar expressed frustration with the prolonged process, leading him to independently release the track.

“It is still signed by Wasafi, but they took too much time, so I decided to release the song,” he said.