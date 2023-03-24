Kenyan singer Bahati, wife tease Netflix reality show

By Ahmad Muto

Kenyan singer Kevin Kioko, popularly known as Bahati, has gone back to the shelves and picked his reality show, The Bahati Reality Show, dusted it off, renamed it The Bahatis and indicated that it is set to make a comeback.

The show that aired for three years up to 2020 was one of the many projects the COVID-19 pandemic frustrated. It aired in Kenya, where it documented the life of the singer and his wife, Diana Marua.

According to Bahati, it was the first Kenyan reality television show and came with risking having their private life on television. Their goal, he said, is to make it the top reality TV show in Africa and it is returning bigger and better after the three-year break.

It should be recalled that movie streaming site Netflix came to East Africa and picked some talent for its first African reality show Young, Famous and African that premiered in March 2022 documenting the lives of some of the continents celebrities from music, media, fashion and social media.

They included 2Face Idibia and wife Annie Idibia, Diamond Platnumz and Zari Hassan, Naked DJ, Nadia Nakayi, Swanky Jerry, Andile Ncube and Kayleigh Schwark.