Monday, August 7, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Celebrity News Kenyan rapper Bamboo to receive sh113m for copyright infringement
Celebrity News

Kenyan rapper Bamboo to receive sh113m for copyright infringement

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Former Kenyan rapper TimSimon Kimani alias Bamboo has finally won his almost ten-year copyright legal battle against Kenyan telecom giant Safaricom. He is now set to received sh113m (Ksh4.5 million) from the telecom for copyright infringement.

He dragged Safaricom to court accusing them of using three of his songs – Move OnYes Indeed, and Mama Africa – as their caller back tunes.

The rapper, who is now a preacher, filed the case in court in 2015, accusing Safaricom, Kenyan company Bensoft Interactive Limited, and Nigeria’s Mtech Communication Limited of exploiting his intellectual property without his consent.

Bamboo argued that he was in music for a decade and a half. He said he invested all his efforts in making records as the only source of livelihood. He added that he had to pay a lot of other people to make the final products; from studio, producer, mixing engineer and mastering engineer.

The three companies got his records, reproduced, published, and distributed them commercially.

Recall in March 2023, another Kenyan artiste Hubert Nakitare alias Nonini got awarded Ksh1 million (sh29m) as compensation for the use of his song Wekamu by Kenyan Instagram influencer Brian Mutinda without consent.

Nonini, who is currently based in the US, is one of Kenya’s vocal copyright crusaders with a number of copyright infringement cases to his name.

You may also like

No-show: Was Kabza De Small aware of the Best of Kampala gig?

Every woman needs a man, children – Cindy

I don’t believe in battles between women, says Rema after Cindy comments

I am born again, says Judith Heard

I support Uganda National Musicians Federation because of Kenzo, says Rema

Cindy’s daughter in Little Miss Universe contest

Jamaican reggae giants Morgan Heritage release video of song featuring Kenzo

Geosteady reveals how he navigates relationship with two baby mamas

Kapa Cat, Martha Mukisa in fresh war of words

Levixone irked by Desire Luzinda dating rumours, seeks dime to marry &...

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.